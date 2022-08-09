Inter School, Inter College karate tourney from Aug 11

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 8: The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA), Shillong will be organising the 28th Inter School & 10th Inter College Karate Tournament 2022 at the Laban Sports Club Indoor Hall, Laban, Shillong from August 11-13. President Mawkhar Sports Club Ransom Sutnga and general secretary, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) Finely L Pariat will attend the programme as chief guest and guest of honour respectively. The association, through a release, stated that a total of around 300 participants from 45 Schools and 6 colleges will expected to compete in the event.