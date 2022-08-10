WGH DC requests people to hoist the National Flag

Tura, Aug 10: West Garo Hills (WGH) Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe has requested the people of the district to hoist the National Flag in their respective homes from 13 to 15 August under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

According to the circular in this regard, the National Flags are being distributed to several departments and households as per the allocation made available to the district. It was also informed that the flags made by the SHGs are also being made available for the people to purchase.

The circular also requested all officers to hoist the National Flags in their respective offices.

National Lok Adalat in Tura

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in West Garo Hills, will be organizing the National Lok Adalat, 2022, in the premises of the District and Sessions Court, Tura, on August 13.

A circular in this regard was issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services MK Lyngdoh on Wednesday.