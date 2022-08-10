‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Assam sold over 53L flags worth Rs 16 cr

Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that while 33 lakh tricolours prepared and sold by the members working under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), another 20 lakh have been sold through 34,000 fair price shops across the state till Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced to hoist 80 lakh national flags in residences, government and private institutions, including educational institutions, commercial establishments from August 13 to 15 as part of the countrywide programme, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. Sarma earlier said that the government is refraining from providing the Tricolour free of cost to the people as it wants greater people’s involvement in the programme and turn it into a universal mass movement.

Minister Dass said that more than 23,000 members of Self-Help Groups have stitched around 36 lakh flags. Besides the local production, the state government has sought another 50 lakh flags from the Union Culture Ministry while 39.26 lakh flags have already been received by the state government. Meanwhile, on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Indian Army had organised ‘Freedom Ride – Trans Meghalaya Monsoon Odyssey’, a motorcycle expedition covering all districts of Meghalaya. In all, 25 Indian Army riders traversed 1100 km in eight days from August 3 to 10.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that the expedition team after the adventurous and challenging ride of 8 days was welcomed during a grand ceremony by Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday at Umroi Military Station. The Army official said that the expedition team visited the memorials of three famous freedom fighters of the state – U. Kiang Nongbah, Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma and U. Tirot Singh, who sacrificed their lives in India’s freedom struggle against British and paid homage to them on behalf of the Indian Army.