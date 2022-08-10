Ensure clean, fair exams to fill up vacant posts: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 10: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to ensure fair and clean examinations to fill up the vacant Class III and IV posts.

The chief minister’s directive came during a meeting here with senior-most secretaries of the state government and office-bearers of the state-level recruitment commissions.

The written examinations for recruitment to Class-IV and Class III posts will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on August 21 and August 28 respectively.

Examinations for the Class IV posts will be held across 24 districts while exams for the Class III posts will be held in 25 districts of the state.

The state-level recruitment commissions have entrusted the task of conducting the written examinations on SEBA.

Addressing the officials present, the chief minister also issued directives for smooth conduct of the entire recruitment process and to take all measures necessary to ensure no malpractices and irregularities take place on the day of the written examination.

He asked senior officials from the home and political departments to strictly ensure that no candidates enter any centre with barred items such as mobile phones, etc.

Sarma further asked the director-general of police to deploy an officer of the rank of superintendent of police in every district as the overall in-charge of security of all centres in the district.

The DGP has also been asked to deploy an officer of sub-inspector rank in every centre of the state.

The chief minister also asked all officials to have zero tolerance towards anyone who resorts to practices such as spreading rumours on the recruitment process, among others.

Exuding confidence that meritorious youths selected through a fair recruitment process would lead to a perceptible change in government administration, Sarma expressed hope that candidates who secure a job through hard work would have a good understanding on the concept of dignity of labour, and will therefore, desist from unethical practices.