Friday, May 17, 2024
Technology

Neuralink accepting applications for 2nd participant for chip implant: Elon Musk

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 17: Elon Musk on Friday said that his brain-computer interface company Neuralink is accepting applications for the second participant for a chip implant.

Earlier this month, Neuralink achieved 100 successful days with the first human — Noland Arbaugh — implanted with a brain chip.

“This is our telepathy cybernetic brain implant that allows you to control your phone and computer just by thinking,” said the tech billionaire.

Musk said that Arbaugh himself would tell the second participant about his life-changing experiences after the chip implant.

In an X post, Neuralink said that redefining the boundaries of human capability requires pioneers.

“If you have quadriplegia and want to explore new ways of controlling your computer, we invite you to participate in our clinical trial,” said the company.

After surgery, Arbaugh used the implant to control his laptop from various positions, including while lying down in bed. He also used the brain chip to play a Mario Kart game on a Nintendo Switch console.

An X user commented: “Humanity and Technology at its finest”.

Before the brain chip implant, Arbaugh could use a mouth-held tablet stylus (mouth stick) that had to be put in place by a caregiver.

He now plays online computer games, browses the web and uses a MacBook laptop, all by controlling a cursor with his mind.

Google Cloud launches AI-driven security operations region to India
