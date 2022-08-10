How Extreme Weather Can Affect Your Home

There’s no running away from the fact that weather Is always unpredictable. Especially during the extreme hot and cold months, it’s hard to imagine the damage that will be caused. But how will bad weather potentially affect your home?

Well, there are various answers to this question. We’ve all seen how bad weather affects the entire globe. Natural disasters can take a big toll on homes and localities. In the worst cases, it even causes the death of people. Although many people like extreme snow and maximum sunlight, there’s a negative side to them. Below, we have mentioned how extreme weather will affect your home:

● Subsidence

This issue arises after long periods of hot and dry weather. Especially in areas of clay soil, subsidence becomes the norm during summertime. This is because the sun’s scorching heat causes the grounds to expand and stem out moisture. This means that even the building will start to move from its original position at some point. So if you witness any cracks in the wall of your home, it could be a strong sign of subsidence.

● Damp

People living in rainy areas are not surprised by problems of dampness. After all, lots of cold and wet weather can easily give birth to a damp problem. Bear in mind that there are three major kinds of damp problems. Below, we have mentioned them:

✔ Rising Damp

Ground water coming through the floor or walls will cause rising dampness. Only a damp-proof membrane will stop from causing damage. But if your house is old enough and doesn’t have such places, you might have to peel down the wallpaper and even cause damage to the plaster.

✔ Condensation

This is the most common damp problem affecting millions of homes annually. A lot of steam generated during showering and cooking can become a major problem for modern households. Especially when the house is cold, condensation will cause damp problems.

✔ Penetrating Damp

This is caused when water leaks through the exterior walls and percolates into the interior. This is usually the cause of a structural problem. Even cracks in brickwork and leaky pipes can become a major problem.

● Garden Issues

Your garden will be affected if you live in an area infested with rain and thunderstorms all year long. Especially if you have trees in your garden, they might fall on your patio or the car after an extreme thunderstorm. Sometimes, it's best if you relocate the trees. Plus, a garden needs to be properly landscaped so it doesn't accumulate rainwater for a long time.

● Flooding

This is much more likely to occur during wet winters and milder weather. However, bad storms that prolong sudden cloudbursts will bring the risk of flooding. So if you live in a flood-prone area, there are various ways to protect your home from flooding. Regardless of where you live, ensure that you are guttering properly and the drains are working smoothly. Flooding is also likely to occur during warmer months when the temperature gets too high.

● Frozen pipes

When the temperature drops, most exposed pipes in the house will be at the risk of freezing. Especially when you have an outdoor trap, you’ll have to ensure that the pipe is properly covered. If the water freezes in the house, it will cause the pipe to burst. You won’t even be aware that something of this kind has happened. Frozen pipes have caused damage to millions of homes in the past. Now is the best time to call a professional and get things sorted out.