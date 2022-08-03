Essential Tips to Keep Your Car’s Air Filter Clean

Cars are an integral part of human lives and play a significant role in our travelling. It is the main reason that most people across the globe own at least one vehicle. However, the maintenance of cars is essential for a vehicle’s smooth and efficient working. The maintenance includes service, cleaning, etc.

Since the engine is one of the critical components of a car, you should pay special attention to keeping the engine and its components intact. Air Filters play a crucial role in maintaining the performance of a vehicle.

You can visit https://boodmo.com/catalog/3327-air_filter to purchase affordable, high-quality air filters for your cars. Here we will discuss some essential tips that you should follow to keep your air filter clean and intact.

Materials for Proper Cleansing of Air Filter

Materials play a pivotal role in the process of cleaning air filters. The two essential components to clean an air filter are Warm water and Liquid Dish Wash Soap. These are some of the components that are common in almost all households. Apart from these components, the tools required for proper cleaning air filters include a bucket, a vacuum, a screwdriver, and some microfiber cloth. All these tools and components and tools are enough for cleaning the air filters of a car.

Steps to Clean Your Air Filter

Many of us may not know the proper procedures or steps that we should follow in cleaning an air filter. Here we will discuss the reasonable procedures or steps to clean an air filter.

Removing the Air Filter

Removing the air filter properly from the engine can be a challenging task for new users. However, following these simple steps can easily remove the air filter.

Locate the air filter by opening the car hood or bonnet. Locating the air filter is easy as it is a box located at the top of the engine.

Unfasten the air filter from the top of the engine using screwdrivers and other necessary tools.

After removing the air filter from the top of the engine, wipe the concave surfaces of the air filter using a dry cloth. It will help to remove the dust and debris settled on the surfaces of the air filter.

These are the initial steps that the users should follow after removing the air filter from the engine.

Vacuum the Air Filter to Remove Dirt and Dust

Dust particles and dirt are not only settled on the surfaces of the air filter but also on the inner surfaces. Since dismantling the air filter can be challenging and risky, vacuums are applicable to remove the dirt from the inner surfaces of the air filters. The proper procedure to remove dirt and dust particles from the inner surfaces is here below-

Tap the Surfaces of the Air Filter to clear the dirt and debris stuck on the inner surfaces of the filter.

Using a soft brush, use the vacuum to suck the dirt and debris from the inaccessible areas of the air filter. The process should be gentle. Otherwise, it can damage the surfaces of the air filter.

You should follow the steps mentioned above while applying a vacuum on the surfaces to clean the air filter effectively.

Washing the Air Filter

Washing the Air filter is a challenging task and requires expertise. Here we will discuss the proper procedure for cleaning an air filter.

Take a bucket with warm water. Mix it with a little liquid dishwasher. It will help to cleanse the surfaces of the air filter thoroughly.

Swish or put the air filter gently into the bucket.

Rinse the surfaces of the air filter entirely with warm water so it can get cleansed thoroughly.

After completing the procedure, remove the filter from the bucket and shake it to extract water from the inner surfaces of the filter.

These are the proper steps to be followed while washing the air filter with warm water and liquid soap.

Reinstalling the Air Filter

After washing the air filter with liquid soap and water, the last step is to reinstall the air filter back into the engine. The process to reinstall the air filter back into the machine are –

You should thoroughly dry the air filter before the reinstallation process. Extracts of water or liquid soaps on the surface of the filter can be risky and damage the filter’s working.

Once the filter is dried, reinstall the air filter at its ideal position on the upper section of the engine.

Fix and secure all the screws, nuts, and bolts to avoid issues related to ill-fittings.

Wrapping Up

These are the complete steps to clean the air filter like a professional. The air filter is an essential engine component and must be taken care of to enjoy smooth and hassle-free rides. If you plan to replace your air filter, you can visit Boodmo to purchase genuine and high-quality air filters at affordable rates.