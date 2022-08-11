B’desh win final ODI vs Zim by 105 runs

HARARE, Aug 10: A batting-friendly pitch still proved too much trouble for Zimbabwe as Bangladesh got a 105-run consolation win in their third and final one-day international on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe had clinched the series by winning the first two games but was bowled out for 151 at Harare Sports Club in 32.2 overs while chasing Bangladesh’s 256-9.

Opener Anamul Haque made 76 from 71 balls for Bangladesh and Afif Hossain was 85 not out from 81 to set up the visitors’ total.

Zimbabwe lost wickets in the first and second overs, and two more in the sixth over, to slip to 18-4. At 83-9, Zimbabwe’s last two batters rallied with a 68-run stand as Richard Ngarava made 34 not out and Victor Nyauchi scored 26 but it just wasn’t enough. (AP)