Students denied travel in line buses in Tura

Tura, Aug 11: The problem faced by many students from outside Tura due to the alleged reluctance by line buses to allow them to board their vehicles was on Thursday raised by the FKJGP, Garo Hills Zone, where they sought the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner’s intervention in the matter.

In their complaint to Tembe, the Federation informed that complaints were received from different sections of the society where it was alleged that commercial line buses were reluctant to allow students to board their vehicles, seemingly due to the fact that they are unable to pay the standard bus fares.

According to the federation, there were reported cases of students going on foot after sunset, from Tura to Mukdangra, about 25 kilometres away, as none of the line buses stopped for the students on being signaled to stop at the proper bus stands, despite these buses having sufficient space to accommodate the students.

“Some of these students stay in rented houses whereas, some commute daily from their own houses (some of which are situated up-to 30 kms from Tura) in commercial buses which are popularly known as line buses. We understand that in terms of business, these students may leave a little dent on the pockets of the bus services owners, however we would like to appeal to these bus owners and the travel agencies to consider the students as exceptions, as they are the future of our society,” the federation said, in their complaint to Tembe.

Reminding that students concession is granted by the Indian Government for every student in availing certain facilities, be it for railway tickets, for rent in government run guest houses etc., the federation requested the extension of these concessions for local/line bus fares as well.