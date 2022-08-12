India to play int’l football friendlies

New Delhi, Aug 11: The senior men’s Indian football team will be back in action in September, when they play two International friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22, and then play Singapore on September 24, and the hosts on September 27, before returning to India the next day.

India are 104th on the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, while their two opponents are placed 97th (Vietnam) and 159th (Singapore).

Coach Igor Stimacsaid, “We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we’re looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out.”

September 24: India vs Singapore

September 27: Vietnam vs India. (IANS)