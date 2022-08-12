MYSA to conduct West, North GH district sports competition

SHILLONG, Aug 11: The Meghalaya Yogasana Sports Association will be conducting a West Garo Hills & North Garo Hills District Yogasana Sports competition at Tikrikilla Higher Secondary School Premises, Tikrikilla, West Garo Hills on August 13 from 10 am onwards. The district will see participation of young yogasanists (boys & girls) of different age groups. The best selected players from each of these districts will get the opportunity to participate in the State Level Yogasana Sports Championship under the Meghalaya Yogasana Sports championship – 2022 scheduled for September followed by selection for the National Level Championship at the end of this year. Recently, the East Khasi Hills District Yogasana Sports Championship was conducted and players of different age groups were selected to play for the State Level Championship.