Inter school, college karate tourney kicks-off in city

SHILLONG, Aug 11: The 28th Inter School & 10th Inter College Karate Tournament 2022 organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association, Shillong kicked-off at the Laban Sports Club Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. A total number of 327 athletes representing 52 schools and six colleges will compete in the three-day sports extravaganza which will conclude on Saturday. Mawkhar Sports Club president Ransom Sutnga formally declared the karate tournament open in the presence of Meghalaya State Olympics Association (MSOA) general secretary Finely Pariat and members of the Meghalaya Karate-Do Association.