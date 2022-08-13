‘Need to improve ahead of WC’

New Delhi, Aug 12: Young forward Abhishek, who had a memorable outing in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, said the focus of the Indian hockey team is to stay in the best shape and form in the run-up to next year’s World Cup.

“We all are really eager to return to training and prepare ourselves for the upcoming competitions,” Abhishek, who scored two goals in six games in Birmingham, said in a Hockey India (HI) release.

“We all want to improve as a team, and with the World Cup next year, everyone wants to be in the best shape and form in the coming months.”

The 22-year-old featured in all six games at the CWG, helping India bag a silver medal, after going down to Australia in the summit clash.

The team will return to the National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru on August 29 and will begin preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League season which is scheduled to begin in October.

India are scheduled to play New Zealand and Spain at home. (PTI)