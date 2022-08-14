Karatekas of St. Anthony’s LP School celebrate after being crowned Boy’s Team Champion during the 28th Inter School & 10th Inter College Karate Tournament,
at Laban Sports Club Indoor Stadium, on Saturday. OM Roy Secondary School
was adjudged the Girls Team Champion. Shillong College, meanwhile, bagged the team title in the College category with 3 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Karatekas of St. Anthony’s LP School celebrate after being crowned Boy’s Team Champion during the 28th Inter School & 10th Inter College Karate Tournament,
Comments are closed.