6 M’laya judokas to partake in Senior National Judo C’ships

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 13: Six judokas from Meghalaya have been selected to represent the state in the upcoming Senior National Judo Championships at Lucknow from August 16-20. The Meghalaya judokas will compete in six different weight class. Nangiaid Pyptuh (66 kg), Oshomcare M Sangma (60 kg), Rishica Iawrod (52 kg), Sandani Rani Daimary (70 kg), Fwrmaiti Daimary (57 kg), and Rajika Borah (78 kg) are the athletes selected to represent the state in the senior national event.