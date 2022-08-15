Time to cheer

The nation has risen like a colossus to celebrate the 75th Year of Independence and there’s cause for a lot of cheer. India marks the spectacular anniversary with a sense of great confidence as it passes through a season of peace, tranquility and slow but steady economic progress. The favourable situations punctuated by political stability provided by the eight years of rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the overall sense of confidence in his leadership as reflected in recent opinion polls are good signs. This is time to repose faith in the nation’s leadership to take India forward with a renewed sense of dedication to the collective causes of a people, to uplift its disadvantaged sections not just out of poverty but also by giving them the opportunities to strengthen themselves, which is the way to further strengthen the nation itself. The demographic dividend, of a population of 1.4 billion with the largest mass of youth, is what makes India special. Even China has an ageing population due to its hard-edged birth control policy that has of late been relaxed.

The British ruled India via Direct Rule from Great Britain only for around 90 years – from 1858 to 1947. Independent India under desi rule is edging close to such a term. The British united India as a single entity for the first time in the landmass’ history. While they plundered India’s wealth as would any colonial ruler, they also acted positively in providing us with the world’s best administrative mechanism and institutions like the Railways. While the initial years of the post-Independence period were one of visionary leadership and growth, the later decades were punctuated by internal strife, corruption in the political and bureaucratic levels and loosening of the systems. Our lack of efficient leadership was also evident, set against the growth of China, which was on equal terms with India at the turn of the century both in military and economic terms but now claims five times the strength of India.

Yet, hope is not lost for India. It is the world’s sixth largest economy and hopes to be the third largest in the next ten years. Markedly, India has become self-sufficient in food grains – a real feat considering its huge population bulge – and its exports have seen a major leap. It’s time for India to strengthen its military muscles, considering the kind of security concerns the geopolitical region presents itself. An unpredictable China on the one side and a scheming Pakistan on the other worsen the region’s security situation. India must matter more to the world.