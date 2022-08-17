August 16: Darkest days for Indian football

SHILLONG, Aug 16: With the recent decision of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue influence from third parties, which is a grave violation of the FIFA statutes, August 16 has once again turned to a day to forget for football enthusiasts in the country.

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

Impact & Implications

The national teams will not be allowed to participate in any international tournaments.

Gokulam Kerala FC cannot participate in the AFC Women’s Club Championship next week.

Senior National Team cannot participate in the SAFF Women’s Championship next month.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s AFC Cup fixture on September 7 is also doubtful now.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned.

August 16, 1980 tragedy

On August 16, 1980 at Eden Gardens, 16 football fans died due to a stampede and riot inside the stadium in Kolkata on the occasion of a Kolkata derby match in the Calcutta Football League.

Due to a few controversial decisions by the referee officiating the game fans from both sides turned aggressive. On that day, both sets of fans were made to sit together in the stands. In the absence of segregation and inadequate police protection in the stands, the riots spread like wildfire and people started running towards exits to save themselves.

Young fans jumped off the high stands onto concrete floors to save themselves while many tried to flee through the narrow gates, which led many to fall down.

It caused an inevitable stampede that took the lives of 16 football fans.

The police report claimed that 16 fans were dead and many were left injured. All the matches for the rest of the season were cancelled and both the teams were heavily fined.

The IFA and other District Associations observe the Football Lovers’ Day every year on 16 August and the players who were part of the ill-fated match are present at the event and hand over signed certificates to the blood donors. (Agencies)