Durand Cup: Odisha drub NEUFC 6-0 in Group D opener

Guwahati, Aug 17: In what turned out to be a clinical performance, Josep Gombau’s confident Odisha FC drubbed North East United FC 6-0 in Assam’s first ever Durand Cup match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

The first game of Group D meandered a little in the second half but with Isak’s late strike lightening it up, Odisha put in another three-goal blitz in nine minutes to complete half a dozen.

The star performers for Odisha were Jerry Mawihmingthanga, with a brace (in the 14th, 37th minutes), along with solitary strikes into the net by Nandhakumar Sekar (25th minute), Isak (81st minute)’, Diego Mauricio (87th minute) and Thoiba Singh (90th minute).

The damage had been done in the first-half for Subam Rabha’s rebuilding side by the trio of Jerry, Nandhakumar Sekar and Spanish midfielder Pedro Martin primarily.

Odisha were on the attack from the initial stages itself barring a couple of early forays by the Highlanders.

Had it not been for the good game that Nikhil Deka had under the bar for the Highlanders, the damage could have been far greater.

The 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup is being supported in Assam by the state government.

Earlier, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the ceremonial opening on the historic occasion of the first-ever Durand Cup match in Assam.

The ceremony also included an armed forces band display as well as a stellar performance of the tournament theme song by star singers Papon and Rewben Mashangwa.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of the FIFA theme song and introduction of dignitaries with the players and their photos with the teams and the Trophies.

NEUFC will now play the Army Green on August 21, while Odisha FC will take a six-day break to come back on August 23 to lock horns with the Kerala Blasters

IANS