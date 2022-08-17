Himanta asks DCs to ensure foolproof mechanism, transparency in recruitment

Guwahati, Aug 17: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asked deputy commissioners to scrupulously adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit for maintaining a foolproof mechanism for recruiting eligible youth transparently in various government posts.

Chairing a virtual meeting, the chief minister directed the DCs to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations to fill up nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts in various government departments.

Sarma said that since 14, 30,337 candidates were expected to appear in the examinations, there should be no place for any complacency during the recruitment process as it could compromise with the sanctity of the examinations.

He also asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with their men and material to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.

The examinations are scheduled to be held on August 21, 28 and September 11, 2022, and during all the three days of examination, Internet (mobile phone) will be kept suspended for three hours.

There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are to be held and government gazetted officers will also be present as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.

Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.

The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the centre of examination.

The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to video graph all relevant happenings in the examination centres.

No candidate will be allowed to re-enter the examination centre after the end of the examination of that particular shift. However, the same candidate will be allowed to enter only at the prescribed hour and after proper frisking.

The chief minister further asked the SPs of the respective districts to keep their intelligence network active to help preempt any motive to disturb the examination process.