NEHU VC pledges to move Centre for regularisation of casual workers

Shillong, Aug 17: The Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hills University (NEHU), Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Wednesday stated that the university would submit the proposal on the regularisation of the service of the casual workers to the Union Ministry of Education.

Talking to reporters, Prof Shukla said that it was now for the ministry to decide on the regularisation of the service of the employees adding that the university cannot take such decisions.

It has been informed that the university is presently compiling the details of all the casual employees which will be submitted to the Ministry.

According to NEHU vice chancellor, the university has already implemented central minimum wages salary for all the casual workers in different categories since 2018.

He also informed that variable dearness allowance (VDA) is being implemented on every year on every order of the Ministry of Labour.

Prof Shukla also informed that the Employees Provide Fund (EPF) and the Employment State Insurance (ESI) scheme are paid before 15th of every month as mandated.

It may be mentioned that casual employees under the banner of the All North Eastern Hill University Workers’ Union (ANEHUWU) are still continuing with their agitation outside the VC chamber due to failure of the university authority to regularise their services.

President of the Union Napolean Mawphniang had said that they are demanding regularizing the services of the contractual employees and to implement the equal pay for equal work.

There are over 700 contractual employees working in both Shillong and Tura campus of the University.