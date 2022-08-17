Gadkari & Shivraj dropped from reconstituted BJP Parliamentary Board

New Delhi, Aug 17: In a surprise move Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were dropped from the reconstituted BJP Parliamentary Board. BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday reconstituted the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee (CEC). Senior leaders Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram were dropped from the CEC.
The 15-member Central Election Committee includes the 11 members of the Parliamentary Board and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur and Vanathi Srinivasan.
