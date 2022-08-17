SGH man goes missing en route to Chennai, FIR filed

Tura, Aug 17: Police in South Garo Hills have been urged to trace a person from the district who went missing after travelling with others to Chennai to work as a labourer.

An FIR in this regard was filed by student leader from Mindikgre, Greneth M Sangma on Wednesday, with the Superintendent of Police of the same district.

According to the FIR, Bichang T Sangma, husband of Karistina R Marak of Baigonkona under Sibbari police station left for Chennai on June 8 this year, along with two others- Silnang R Marak and Zipsin M Marak of the same village, after which Bichang has been untraceable to this day. Claiming that the victim was taken from his home by his two friends despite refusing to go citing financial reasons, the FIR urged police to take action and trace the missing victim.

According to the FIR, the victim’s two friends were summoned by the village Nokma to take their statements during which they revealed that the victim went missing after he got off the train at Assamsor station. The duo also reportedly claimed that an FIR was filed with the local police station at Assamsor but they failed to provide the copy of the same to the Nokma.

IANS