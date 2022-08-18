Don Bosco College celebrates 100 years of Salesian service

Tura, Aug 18: The Centenary of the coming of the Salesians to North-East India (1922-2022) and Don Bosco Jayanti recently took place at the Don Bosco College in Tura.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, James Pangsang K. Sangma was the chief guest on the occasion in the presence of Rt. Rev. Andrew R. Marak, Bishop of Tura and West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe as the guests of honour.

Speaking during the programme, James emphasized the contributions of Salesians in North-East in general and Garo Hills in particular and expressed gratitude, while assuring that the people of the region were also grateful to them.

Tura Bishop, Rt. Rev. Andrew R. Marak also lauded the missionary work of the Salesians in Garo Hills while reminding everyone how the college was conceived and saw the light of day.

West Garo Hills Deputy, Swapnil Tembe, while also appreciating the services of the Salesians in the area of academics, urged the students and everyone present about the need to contribute and give back to society.

The college magazine “BOSCOANS” (2021-2022) and “TRANSIENT”- Journal (Science stream) were also released on the occasion. Earlier, dignitaries also paid a floral tribute to the statue of Don Bosco.

Others also present during the celebration include Steve Rynjah, Commandant-MLP Battalion, Goeragre,the Additional Superintendent of Police, Fr. Charles Ch. Sangma and Fr. Alex Mathew.