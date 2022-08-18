Training on cane and bamboo crafts underway in SWGH  

Tura, Aug 18: A Cane and Bamboo Crafts Training Program under Skills Meghalaya Project is currently underway at the Multi Facility Centre of Baksapara village, located in the Indo-Bangladesh border of South West Garo Hills.

The training which is being orovided by the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society (MSSDS), under Labour Department, will continue for 28 days where a total of 120 individuals from Hathinara and Baksapara villages in separate batches are attending.

The programme is an initiative of the Government of Meghalaya, aimed to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to the trainees. The target groups being Self Help Groups, Producer Groups, unemployed youths and differently abled people, MSSDS empanelled Wadak Boldak Handicrafts Group to not only provide training to these groups but also provide hand holding support, thereby providing necessary assistance such as opening of bank accounts, creating marketing linkages and introducing them to already existing government schemes among many others.

Armand Momin, EAC of South West Garo Hills, who attended the inaugural program as the Chief Guest, urged the trainees to maintain discipline during the learning process and use these skills to upgrade their livelihood.

General Manager of DCIC, DFR Marak who attended the program as one of the guests, informed that their Department promotes such craftsmanship and have been supplying the crafts prepared by such trainees to Handicraft Emporiums at Metro cities.

Addressing the need to work together in groups rather than individually, J Oswin Momin, DSWCO, Baghmara, who also attended the program as one of the guests, said that he has been trying to promote the local craftsmanship by displaying their products at his homestay which accomodates tourists from all over the country.

Skill Development Officer, Tesilchi Sangma, during the inaugural program, announced that such trainings are being provided all over the state only after checking the demand of the market. She also stated that efforts are being made to spot the local trainers who can become job providers.