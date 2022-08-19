Don’t overburden judiciary with frivolous cases: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 19: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to people to opt for out-of-court settlement of disputes in matters less serious in nature so that the formal judicial system could dedicate its workforce and time on issues of serious nature.

Inaugurating a judicial court building in Barpeta district, the chief minister observed that justice for victims of heinous crimes get delayed owing to issues and cases of less serious nature that burden the judiciary.

Sarma exuded confidence that the new judicial court building, built with funds allocated by the central government, would expedite the justice delivery system in the district.

He further expressed hope that the court would contribute immensely towards meeting the aspirations of the district’s residents, especially with respect to timely delivery of justice.

Referring to ancient religious and secular scriptures, the chief minister spoke about the need for all to work towards achieving a society that is just, lawful and humane.

He further announced that the Assam government would spend Rs 300 crore in the next three years to develop and upgrade infrastructure of the district and sub-divisional judicial courts of the various districts in the state.

The chief minister also lauded Gauhati High Court Chief Justice R.M Chhaya, who was present on the occasion, for playing a prominent role in formulating the “Vidya Rath – Schools on Wheels” project that was launched on August 15 this year.

Responding to a long-standing demand of the Barpeta bar council, the chief minister stated that three katha land would be allocated to the association by the state government and that necessary instructions for the same would be issued to the Barpeta deputy commissioner.

