GSMC supports creation of ‘Tripraland’  

Tura, Aug 19: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) from Garo Hills on Friday expressed support to the creation of a Tripraland State, which is being demanded by indigenous groups from Tripura.

Leaders of the GSMC including its Co-Chairman, Balkarin Ch Marak recently met two of the leaders from the state who are spearheading the separate state demand in Tripura and expressed their support to their cause.

It may be mentioned that the GSMC is also demanding a separate Garoland State in Meghalaya. A memorandum in this regard has reportedly been submitted to the Government of India in 2017.