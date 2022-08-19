GSU announces picket of MeECL offices from Aug 24

Tura, Aug 19: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak has announced a picketing of all MeECL offices in Garo Hills for three days from August 24 to 26.

The decision to hold the picket was taken in a meeting held earlier on August 17. A letter in this regard was also submitted to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe on Friday, August 19.

It may be mentioned that the union along with other organizations like the GSMC had recently staged series of protest at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills demanding the re-structuring of the MeECL. The combined bodies, among others, had sought the appointment of sufficient staff to ensure better service in the region.

The announcement for the fresh agitation comes after concerned authorities failed to give a positive response to their earlier protest. Meanwhile, the union also warned of taking the protest even further in the form of night road blockade in the entire Garo Hills from August 29 to September 3 if the authorities continue to ignore their demands.