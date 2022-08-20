Sports Snippets

Chelsea investigate alleged racist abuse against Son

LONDON, Aug 19: Chelsea has started an investigation into an incident of alleged racist abuse during its Premier League match against Tottenham last weekend, the club said Thursday. Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was reportedly abused by a supporter while he took a corner during the second half of the 2-2 draw on Sunday. “If identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club,” Chelsea said of the supporter. Chelsea said it finds any form of discriminatory behavior “totally abhorrent.” “Chelsea has consistently made its zero-tolerance position on discriminatory behavior very clear,” the club said, “yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so-called ‘fans,’ which shames Chelsea, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.” (AP)

México forward Tecatito breaks leg, could miss WC

MADRID, Aug 19: Mexico forward Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is expected to miss the World Cup after breaking his left leg while training with Sevilla on Thursday, the Spanish club said. Sevilla said Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov 20. The 29-year-old Tecatito was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and underwent surgery later Thursday. Doctors inserted a plate and screws on his fibula and repaired his ankle ligaments, Sevilla said. The club said Tecatito sustained the injury by himself, without any collision. “It doesn’t look good,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said. “Unfortunately, it’s part of football and it happened to Jesús.” (AP)

Football clubs receive share of $1 mn fund for refugee work

NYON (SWITZERLAND), Aug 19: Football clubs helping refugees from the war in Ukraine have been given $686,000 toward their humanitarian projects, the European Club Association said Thursday. Athletic Bilbao, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Haifa are among 15 clubs awarded grants of between 25,000 euros and 50,000 euros. Their work is “to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing Ukrainian humanitarian crisis,” the ECA said. The ECA, which has about 250 member clubs, set aside $1 million in March in a fund for Ukrainian relief working alongside the UEFA Foundation for Children charity. (AP)

Lewandowski’s watch stolen ahead of Barça practice session

BARCELONA, Aug 19: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had a watch reportedly worth 70,000 euros (about USD 70,000) snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice on Thursday, Spanish media said. The watch was taken from him as he stopped at the entrance of the club’s practice facilities to sign autographs and take photos with fans, authorities told Spanish media. A man reportedly grabbed the watch as the Poland striker opened the window of his car to greet the fans. Police said they later detained the suspect and recovered the watch. Spanish media said Lewandowski had tried to go after the suspect himself. The striker trained normally ahead of the team’s Spanish league match against Real Sociedad on Sunday. (AP)

Vani fights back in Rd 2 of Simone Asia-Pacific Cup

JAKARTA, Aug 19: Indian golfer Vani Kapoor made amends for a crippling first round of 78 by carding a 2-under 70 on the second day of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup here. Vani, the only Indian to shoot an under par score, lies T-19th in the individual standings with one more round remaining in the event. Diksha Dagar (74-75) and Amandeep Drall (72-77) were T-21 and Gaurika Bishnoi (77-74) was 29th. Vani had a steady round with two birdies and no bogeys. Philippines’ Princess Mary Superal (66-71) outdid her more illustrious rivals to snatch a surprise one-shot lead after the second round at the Pondok Indah Golf Course. In the team standings, Vani and Amandeep were nine-over and T-9th, while Diksha and her partner Gaurika were 12-over to be T-14th from among the 22 teams. (PTI)

Tvesa Malik finishes even par in first round in Spain

SOTOGRANDE (SPAIN), Aug 19: Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has been lately struggling to find her form back, fought back from a 3-over after five holes to get back even par and ended Tied-30th in the first round here at the Aramco Team Series on Friday. Tvesa, who was inside the Top-20 on the Order of Merit last year, started from the 10th and bogeyed 11th, 12th and 14th to go 3-over. She birdied 18th, sixth and eighth to get back to even and will now need to build on her current form to get back on track. Meanwhile, Jessica Korda produced a blistering round of 11-under-61 to lead the individual tournament by five shots. The American hit six birdies and three eagles on her way to a course record and equalling the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour (LET). (PTI)