Transfer Buzz

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United. The Italian coach revealed that the midfielder has told him his intention of leaving the club to join Manchester United. Real Madrid and Manchester United still have to reach an agreement over his transfer, although that’s expected to happen imminently. United will spend around €70 million to sign Casemiro.

Nottingham Forest, on Friday confirmed the signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White for the ongoing edition of the Premier League. The 22-year-old, thereby, became the club’s 16th signing this season. The youngster has been signed on a five-year deal.

Chelsea are willing to pay Barcelona €30 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker wants a move to London and is close to joining the blues.

Chelsea signed Italian youngster Cesare Casadei on a six-year contract from Inter Milan. The teenage midfielder was part of the Italy side which reached the semifinals of the European Under-19 Championship in the summer. He has been described as a complete midfielder, with an eye for goal.