Kiwis beat Windies by 50 runs to level ODI series

BRIDGETOWN (BARBADOS), Aug 20: Finn Allen made 96 and Tim Southee took 4-22 as New Zealand beat the West Indies by 50 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system in the second one-day international to level the three-match series.

New Zealand made 212 batting first and the West Indies were in dire straits at 27-6, potentially facing their lowest-ever total in a one-day international, until a long rain break and bold late-order batting turned the tides.

When the rain stopped late in the evening at Kensington Oval, the West Indies, who were 63-7 at the break, were left to chase 212 from only 51 overs.

They found an unusual hero in Yanick Cariah who posted a half century in his first innings in an ODI and shared an 85-run partnership with Alzarri Joseph (49).

Joseph fell with the total 157-9 and Cariah was the last man out for 52 with the total 161 to make Sunday’s third international the series decider.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to crash through the West Indies batters, leaving the home team six wickets down in the 10th over. Southee finished with 4-22 and Boult 3-18.

Earlier, Allen fell four runs short of a maiden century as New Zealand overcame a stuttering start to post 212 in 48.2 overs.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham fell early as New Zealand struggled to 31-3 in the 10th over. He was out for a duck while Martin Guptill fell for 3 and Devon Conway for 6.

Allen revived the innings in a 84-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell (41) for the fourth wicket. Allrounder Michael Bracewell (6), Phillips (9) and Neesham (1) came and went quickly.

Allen finally was out for 96 from the first ball of the 41st over when New Zealand was 165-7.

Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult added a valuable 31 for the last wicket, guiding New Zealand past its total of 190 in the first match. (AP)