‘Riders’ tribute for the Heroic Trio’

By Lamphrangbor Nongspung

The recent tribute paid by the Indian Army’s Umroi Brigade under the Red Horns Division to the three martyrs – U Tirot Sing Syiem, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma of the State, who were part of the tribal resistance movements against the British in the 19th century have been lauded for their sacrifice that brought glory and growth to the land and its people.

The prestigious Freedom Ride-Trans Meghalaya Monsoon Odyssey, a pan-state motorcycle expedition was held from August 3rd to 10th 2022, to celebrate 75 years of India’s Freedom ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ showcased grandeurs of gratitude and paid respect to Meghalaya’s three indigenous fighters and armed forces veterans.

During the expedition, the team visited the memorials of three famous freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives as a precursor to India’s freedom struggle against the British and paid homage to them on behalf of the Indian Army.

This bike expedition was able to create a better understanding between the public and the Indian Army to motivate Meghalaya’s youth to continue with the spirit of gallantry by joining the prestigious force.

The series of public interfaces in all the districts covered so far was done with a spirited feel of Independence Day, that went side by side with ‘Freedom Ride’ that was aimed at the Indian Army’s collaborative public engagement opportunity in bolstering the public trust as well as showcasing the glorious tradition of the armed forces.

The Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, Phrestar Syiemlieh said that this is the first time that a contingent from the Indian army has paid floral tribute to the life size statue of his ancestor at Mairang.

“As a family we are happy about this recognition. This gesture has come at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th Independence,” Syiemlieh said.

He further said that it is also a proud moment that the contribution of the lesser known freedom fighters is recognised by the union government

“All these years, not many were aware of their ancestors, who were involved in fighting the British. But now people are learning about the contributions of the Khasi freedom fighter,” Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw said.

Syiemlieh also hailed that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has decided to establish a memorial of U Tirot Sing Syiem at its premises.

“We felt this recognition has come in late. It should have been done a bit earlier. But we are glad that it’s during the 75th Independence and Meghalaya’s 50 years of statehood,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pa Togan Nengmimja Sangma Memorial Park Association general secretary, Arun N. Marak said that it is a welcome gesture to see the Indian Army bike contingent for their gesture to pay tribute to the Garo freedom fighter.

He recalled that the Indian Army had paid floral tribute at the life size statue of great Garo freedom fighter at the Pa Togan Sangma Memorial Park in Williamnagar in the presence of the family members, members of the committee and officials of East Garo Hills district administration.

“We are aware that Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma is the lone freedom fighter from the Garo Hills region who has been recognized for fighting against the British,” Marak said.

The people in the rest of the country are not aware about the three martyrs even though they have been held in the highest esteem by the major tribes of Meghalaya.

The prestigious expedition of Red Horns division was flagged off by Lieutenant General DS Rana, General Officer Commanding Gajraj Corps and flagged on August 10th, at Umroi by Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik in a military ceremony.

In the course, a team of 25 bikers have traversed and touched down all 12 districts of Meghalaya covering 1100km in 8 days. The team also visited the memorials of three famous freedom fighters paying homage to these heroes who fought gallantly and sacrificed their lives as a strategic precursor to India’s freedom struggle against the British.

The expedition also sought and completed the journey through Meghalaya to celebrate the monsoons in the state exploring the ravishing beauty of the abode of clouds and promote it as a biker’s destination.