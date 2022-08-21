Rhino Heritage Museum: Of memories and war memorabilia

Famous science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein once wrote, “A generation which ignores history has no past and no future” – indeed for a country like India with a rich historical background, it would be imprudent if not dishonourable to simply forget the contributions and sacrifices made by our forefathers for India’s Independence.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day this year, it is only befitting to recollect and honour the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

In this episode of Shillong’s Iconic Structures, we are featuring the Rhino Heritage Museum, a war museum dedicated to war heroes, military weapons and defence achievements.

Located at Rilbong, the Rhino Heritage Museum is one of the most prominent war museums in the Northeast. Constructed in 1928, the museum is a concrete structure, previously known as Dungeon Lines as it was used as an armoury and a prison to house Japanese prisoners during World War II.

Travelling through the busy Shillong-Guwahati highway, it is indeed hard to miss this pink- coloured, semi-oval structure with round windows and with a magnificent sculpture of a rhinoceros placed in the foreground, symbolising resilience, courage and determination.

As visitors enter the main gate, manicured gardens and well-laid flower beds are a feast for the eyes and will surely make one want to stop for a selfie or two.

The museum depicts the history of the military in Shillong and its heritage structures, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, war trophies and weapons and a section dedicated to gallantry award winners.

The building was given a facelift in 2018 with the installation of a life-sized statue of Field Marshal SFHJ Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India- Pakistan War, the construction of a small pool and round-shaped concrete pillars on the premises of the museum.

The Rhino Heritage Museum serves as a reminder of the supreme sacrifices of our soldiers to the nation and more importantly, it instills a sense of inspiration and encouragement for the future generation.

