Sitting MLA part of decision to relocate Harijans: Paul

SHILLONG, Aug 21: Former West Shillong legislator and UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh on Sunday said there are indications that sitting MLA Mohendro Rapsang is part of the decision making process to relocate the residents of Harijan Colony to the RP Chest (TB) Hospital area in Mawbah.

Lyngdoh said his remark was based on the fact that Rapsang is set to join the National People’s Party.

This statement gains significance considering that Rapsang has expressed his stiff opposition to the plan and has even expressed the same to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Stating that the mind of the state government on the issue was announced by the deputy chief minister, Lyngdoh said, “Once he (Tynsong) made the announcement it was endorsed by the local MLA (Rapsang) and the fact that he is joining the NPP soon after this announcement indicates that he is part of the decision making process and is keen to push forward the government’s agenda.”

Lyngdoh also stated that the final decision with regard to the relocation move would be taken by the government that comes to power after the 2023 elections.

He continued: “My thoughts are related to how we can manage facilities with these people and take that in the context to decide where they should be housed.”

“I feel that this is not a political issue to be discussed but it will be in the fitness of things if we are able to upscale civic governance in Shillong by ensuring that the services of these people are not confined to a particular area,” he added.