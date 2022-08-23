Assam CM launches Integrated Traffic Management System for Guwahati city

Guwahati, August 23: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today dedicated to the people of Guwahati the phase-I of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) under the City Police Commissionerate for traffic management and control from ITMS Control Room, Ulubari in the city.

The ITMS is a state-of-the-art citizen friendly, integrated and responsive trafficsurveillance and control mechanism, equipped with cameras at major junctions of the city. It will help in checking traffic violations and will lead to seamless traffic movement in the city.

In the first phase, ITMS will cover 20 junctions from Nepali Mandir to Khanapara. In the final phase, a total of 94 junctions will come under the ambit of ITMS.

This project will facilitate in live monitoring and control of Traffic Signals through implementation of ATCS, live monitoring of vehicles passing through Important locations through CCTV Surveillance, live alerts in case of an event or incident through Video Analytics, identify, apprehend and prosecute offenders through Video Analytics and E-challan and monitoring of suspicious activity, vehicles, objects etc.

The ITMS will also ensure improved responsiveness through access to police by the citizens for quick and effective response, improved visibility and transparency through Intelligent Dashboards and help emergency services and faster turn-around time by providingGreen Corridor.

The project is also expected to help in effective Policing and maintaining law and order situations using Command and Control Centre and improving traffic discipline through Enforcement Systems.

Minister of DoHUA Ashok Singhal, MP Guwahati LS constituency Queen Ojha, Rajya Sabha MP and Political Secretary to CM Pabitra Margherita, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and senior officials of the government were also present.