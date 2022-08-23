Mawlai continue unbeaten run with win over Lajong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Mawlai SC maintained their unbeaten run in the Shillong Premier League after edging out Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 in a heated match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Monday.

Mawlai’s victory came after Donlad Diengdoh’s 25th minute strike. Mawlai ended the game with 10 men after captain Brolington Warlarpih received a direct red card for a reckless tackle on Lajong’s Glennys Lynrah. There could be further repercussions for players from both sides after a scuffle broke out following the final whistle.

The win consolidates Mawlai’s position at the top of the table with 26 points from 10 matches while Shillong Lajong stay fifth with 11 points from 10 games.

Mawlai capitalised on an error from Lajong skipper Aman Ahlawat, who gave the ball away to Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi.

Kynshi passed the ball on to Diengdoh, who lost balance before gathering himself and pulling off a shot that clipped a defender, the goalkeeper and the upright before crossing the line. This was the Mawlai No 10’s fourth goal in as many games and his sixth in seven outings.

Kynshi almost made it 2-0 in the 36th minute but was only slightly off target as the ball glided over the crossbar.

In the 42nd minute, Gladdy Kharbuli played a through ball for Lajong team mate Everbrightson Mylliempdah but the latter hesitated just a touch and was then blocked by Mawlai custodian Neithovilie Chalieu.

Chalieu was called on again to make a sharp save, this time against a charging Lynrah, who was then fouled by Warlarpih in the 89th minute.

With four minutes added on, Lajong did not have much time to make use of their man advantage, though they gave it their best shot.

Kharbuli took a short free-kick in the second minute of stoppage time but Sangti Janai Shianglong’s attempt glided over the bar. Two minutes later Kharbuli took a firm shot but it was kept out by the outstretch booth of Mawlai’s Donborlang Nongkynrih.

On Tuesday, Nangkiew Irat SC will play Langsning FC in the last match of the 10th round. The reverse fixture on 22 June saw Nangkiew hold Langsning 2-2.