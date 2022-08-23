Of MLAs changing stances

MLAs who were once part of the Congress and took decisions based on their party ideology have now changed their stances upon aspiring to join another political party. It just goes to show that they have no sound or committed political values and are there to serve a limited selfish interest. Those that stand out for their differing stances include the Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie and Mohendro Rapsang both of whom were suspended from the Congress Party. Sawkmie has now publicly stated that he would join the United Democratic Party (UDP) by November-December to avoid the anti-defection. Rapsang has recently averred that he would join the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) (NPP) by November-December also for the same reasons. Sawkmie has come out publicly to support the MDA Government’s attempt to revert to chemical fertilisers and pesticides to appease a section of farmers whose only interest is to grow crops they can sell, notwithstanding the evident health concerns due to such chemicals which are well documented in the State. With such ardent supporters the NPP and UDP face no challenge other than that from the TMC which is going hammer and tongs to point out the malfeasance in the MDA Government with documentary evidence.

Every MLA wants to be re-elected because the spoils of office and the possibility of becoming a minister in the next government are attractive propositions. UDP working president, Paul Lyngdoh has told the media that Mohendro Rapsang is privy to the decision to relocate the Sweeper Colony from the present location to Mawbah which is in his constituency. Obviously, the local MLA has to be consulted while taking such a major and thorny decision which the people or the area are disinclined to accept. It remains to be seen therefore as to whether the Mazhabi Sikhs whose future residential location hangs in the balance will be ‘allowed’ to settle at Mawbah, knowing the peculiar land tenure system in Meghalaya where the Government only has control over revenue land.

What this matter brings to light are also the contentious political grandstanding of MLAs like PT Sawkmie who want to make sure that the UDP gives him the ticket even while denying their long-standing member Embhah Syiemlieh of the same from Mawlai. Similarly, Teiborlang Pathaw, the Mawlai MDC quit the UDP and joined the NPP. Now Wellberth Rani, also a resident of Mawlai and who has been for the longest time a leader of the FKJGP has also joined the UDP but because Mawlai is crowded has threatened to contest from Mawphlang. So where does that leave Eugeneson Lyngdoh the sitting MLA of the UDP?

Meghalaya has a history of propelling leaders of pressure groups into politics. It is this that erodes the credibility of pressure groups in the state. Each leader’s final aspiration is to join politics and enjoy power and pelf.