Sarabjot Singh wins T6 Air Pistol trial

Sarabjot had topped the qualifiers with a score of 586 while Dharmendra made the top eight in fifth place with an effort of 582.

In the semifinals, Sarabjot topped again with an aggregate of 255.6 while Dharmendra followed him to the final in second place with 251.8.

In the Junior Men’s final, it was Uttar Pradesh’s Naved Chaudhary who came up trumps with a 16-12 win over Uttarakhand’s Abhinav Deshwal. Naved qualified in third place with a score of 583 while Abhinav was one above him on the same score but with more inner 10s.

In the Youth category, it was Haryana yet again as Samrat Rana came out a 16-14 winner over Rajasthan’s Abhinav Choudhary.