Two day sensitization of youths concludes in Tura

Tura, Aug 23: The two day ‘Out of School Awareness Programmes’ on the theme ‘Drugs and Alcohol Abuse, HIV-AIDS Awareness, Teenage Pregnancy and Career Guidance’ organized by the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) concluded in Tura on Tuesday.

The two day programme was organized in collaboration with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Red Ribbon Club (RRC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and Alumni Association of the Don Bosco College. The two day programme was held separately at St. James U.P. School, A.kimdora (Sampalgre) and Mother Angeles Secondary School, Jangga.

Resource person Dr Ivonne M Sangma animated the participants on the topic teenage pregnancy. She explained the reasons why there is a huge number teenage pregnancy in the state and the effect on the young and suggested ways to prevent it. Another resource person John Marak spoke on substance abuse, the effect of such abuse and ways to overcome substance abuse.

