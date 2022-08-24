 USTM provides sewing machines to Jorbil school under Experiential Learning

Guwahati, Aug 24 : The Prof. Qoumural Haque School of Education, USTM has provided three sewing machines for the stitching program in Jorbil Upper Primary School in Kling yesterday under its project to initiate the stitching training forthe school students.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Gayatree Goswamee, Dean, School of Education in the presence of the guest of honour Prof Abdul Matin and Paul Eketush Momin, Principal, Jorbil Upper Primary School, teachers, students, villagers and others.

Speaking at the programme, Prof. Gayatree Goswamee and Prof. Abdul Matin appreciated

the initiatives for the uplift of rural schools and the students who were the beneficiaries.

Paul Eketush Momin appreciated and congratulated USTM for such initiatives. The Project is Directed by Dr. Saru Joshi, faculty member of the Department of Education, USTM.

Dr. Saru Joshi expressed her deep appreciation to Kalpana Roy who has been appointed

to teach the students a tailoring course for three months which may further expand depending on demands and outcomes.

She also thanked to Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of education, Government of India for funding the project.

The women from the village had showed a keen interest towards the programme and asked if they too can take part in this stitching programme.

The project aims at providing an opportunity for the students from remote areas to self-

suffice themselves through hands on skills activities like stitching, basket making, dairy

farming etc.

Many drop outs from the schools especially in remote areas remain jobless. This kind of hands -on skill development programme will give a way for the students who are reluctant to continue their schooling and education for many reasons.