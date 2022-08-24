Another Assam govt employee in vigilance net

Guwahati, Aug 24: A day after a teacher in Morigaon district was caught red handed, accepting a bribe, the Assam vigilance and anti-corruption directorate, as part of its intensified drive against corruption, arrested yet another government employee in Biswanath district on Wednesday.

The arrest followed a complaint received at the directorate alleging that Tapan Saha, extra writer at the office of the sub registrar, Biswanath had demanded a bribe of Rs 7000 from the complainant for processing registration of two plots of land at the rate of Rs 3500 per plot.

The complainant had approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid at 12.05pm today in the office of the sub registrar, Biswanath and Saha was caught red handed soon after he accepted Rs 6,000 out of the demanded bribe money of Rs. 7,000/-from the complainant. The bribe money has been seized from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses,” an official statement said.

A case (number 31/2022) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station against Saha. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.

Sources informed that about 40 government officers and employees, across various government departments, have been caught red-handed while accepting bribes and arrested during May 10, 2021 till date.

Reportedly, charge sheets have been filed against two-thirds of the arrested persons.