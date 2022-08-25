Assam fisherman killed on India-Bangladesh border

Villagers alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) patrol in Gudli village on Wednesday night, without confirming the identity, opened fire on Maniruzzaman, 24, as he was laying nets for fishing. The injured fisherman succumbed to his injuries while being taken home, police told the media.

Police went to the BSF camp for investigations, but the force denied the firing.

Tension prevailed in the bordering areas over the killing and additional security forces have been deployed in the border villages to quell the tension. Police claimed that it may have been a case of mistaken identity with the BSF trooper opening fire suspecting the fisherman to be a smuggler.