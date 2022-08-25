Former MLA, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak joins AITC

Tura, Aug 25: Former minister and 3-time MLA from Rangsakona LAC, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak, joined the AITC party along with former vice president of the BJP – Meghalaya, David Ch Marak and retired education department joint director, Bhupendra G Momin.

The three formally joined the party in the presence of MLAs, Zenith Sangma, Lazarus Sangma along with other MDCs in function held their offices in the town of Tura.

Calling the joining today as being the tip of the iceberg, Zenith said that more would come to the party fold in the coming days to bolster their ranks as it seeks to win a mandate in the coming year.

“He has been a representative of the people and served the state. He was also a minister representing Rangsakona (Zenith’s constituency) and we welcome him in our fold. We can see that people from different walks of life are joining us and this will continue forward as well,” stated Zenith.

Zenith added that the leader joined the party without any conditions as he only wanted to help in the development of the state, something he claimed the AITC could bring about.

Talking during the meeting, Hitler felt that the next government would be formed by the TMC and his experience as a leader representing the people of Garo Hills would help the party.

On the border pact with Assam, he felt that the government should first question if the land belonged to the people or the state and then think of whether it had the right to give it to Assam without the consent of the people of those affected areas.

“The people of the state need to choose those leaders and that party that will save our lands for the people. During the time of our government, we had even gone to the extent of uprooting border pillars set up by Assam on disputed land as the land belonged to us. The people have to choose wisely,” said Hitler when talking to media persons this afternoon, adding that people were fed up with the present government.

In a major revelation during the meeting today, Zenith Sangma asserted that the AITC would contest all 60 seats from the state.