Police eye always on porous Indo-Bangla border: HM

SHILLONG/ KHLIEHRIAT, Aug 24: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday asserted that the Meghalaya Police has intensified crackdown on infiltrators from Bangladesh, just hours after an infiltration bid was foiled in East Jaintia Hills and an alleged trafficker from the neigbouring country was arrested.

Informing that infiltrators aplenty from neighbouring Bangladesh have been nabbed in the past few months, the Home Minister said, “The anti-infiltration department of the police is working overtime to see that no foreign nationals can enter Meghalaya. That is why in the last few months many infiltrators have been nabbed at different check points and different parts of the state.”

Assuring that there has been round-the-clock vigilance along the international border, he also acknowledged the concerted efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF) in ensuring incidence of infiltration is arrested.

“The BSF also do their duty to the best of their abilities. However, in the riverine areas, the geography and topography of the state is such that even fencing could not be done properly.”

Meanwhile, on growing apprehensions over Jihadi elements, he said, “The police are vigilant and have strengthened the intelligence.”

It may be mentioned that earlier during the day, a joint team of Umkiang PPP and Ratacherra Infiltration Check Post, led by Sub Inspector S Buam and Sub Inspector E Pohchen, foiled an infiltration attempt and arrested one Bangladeshi national, identified as Misba Uddin, from Kuliang area.

According to East Jaintia Hills Police, the arrested person was later found to be involved in facilitating illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into Indian territory.

“He is one of the most wanted traffickers and he was placed under arrest. Investigation is in progress,” the police said.