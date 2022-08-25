KHADC MDCs resolve to oppose CrPC, CPC extension

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The MDCs of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) have unanimously resolved to oppose the extension of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) in tribal areas of Meghalaya.

KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne on Wednesday informed that he had convened a meeting of all the MDCs on August 1 to discuss the proposal of the state government to extend the CrPC and CPC to the entire of Meghalaya.

Chyne said the MDCs observed that if CrPC and CPC are implemented in the tribal areas, it will have an adverse impact on the jurisdiction of the District Council Courts and also the traditional courts like Village Court and Additional Subordinate District Council Courts.

He urged the state government not to extend the CrPC and CPC in the tribal areas of the state.

“If the state government desires to empower the normal court in various district to try cases involving non-tribals, only certain provision of CrPC and CPC could perhaps be make applicable after thorough discussion with all the stakeholders,” Chyne said.