President Murmu asks IAS officers to reach out to underprivileged

The President was interacting with a group of 175 IAS officers of 2020 batch, currently deputed to various Union Ministries and Departments, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Addressing the officers, the President said that as civil servants, they have an important role to play in the emergence of India as a global hub of knowledge, supply-chain, innovation, technology-development and various other fields.

Noting that by 2047, officers of 2020 batch will be among the senior-most decision makers, the President said that by working with passion and pride, they can ensure that the India of 2047 will be much more prosperous, strong and happy.

She said that for shaping that India of 2047, they have to work with a modern and service-oriented mind-set. She noted that Mission Karmayogi is a major initiative to make the civil servants more modern, dynamic and sensitive in their approach.

The President said that with tremendous growth in infrastructure, it has become easier to reach remote parts of the country. She said that it is expected from civil servants to reach the last person or the most deprived person in their area of responsibility and improve their living condition.

They can open up opportunities for those who are not aware of the welfare schemes or development programs. She reminded them that any welfare initiative can be rated truly successful only if its benefits reach the poor, the downtrodden and such other people at the lowest strata of our society.

Underprivileged people should not be put into the difficulty of reaching them for help.

IANS