AIFF polls: Final list out, Manvendra Singh to contest for VP post

New Delhi, Aug 27: A day after getting relief from the international body (FIFA), the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday released a final list of candidates who filed their nominations for the elections, scheduled to take place on September 2.
The list is almost the same as that shared by IANS earlier. However, the new entry is of Manvendra Singh (Rajasthan association chief) for the vice-president post and Gopalkishna Kosaraju (Andhra president) for treasurer.
List:
President: Bhaichung Bhutia, Kalyan Chaubey
Vice-president: NA Haris, Manvendra Singh
Treasurer: Kipa Ajay, Gopalkrishna Kosaraju
Executive committee members: GP Palguna, Avijit Paul, Anilkumar P, Valanka Natasha Alemao, Maloji Raje Chhatrapati, Menla Ethenpa, Mohan Lal, Arif Ali, K Neibou Sekhose, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Deepak Sharma, Vijay Bali, Syed Imtiaz Husain, Syed Hasnain Ali Naqvi.
IANS
