Pratik Pradhan, Class VII, Step By Step School (winner)
Adelicia Nicole Lywait, Class VII, St.Mary’s Higher Secondary School
Lajmita Paul, Class VIII, Seven Set School
Sushant Raj, Class VII, Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School
Suzanaa P Thma, Class VIII, Pine Mount School
Shreyoshi Paul, Class VII, Pine Mount School
Pradipta Chanda, Class VIII, Lady Keane Girls Higher Secondary School
Sahil Rai, Class VIII, Army Public School Shillong
Sumit Dhar, Class VII, The Meghalaya Hindu Mission School
