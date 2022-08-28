M’laya gymnasts felicitated

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The Meghalaya Gymnastics Association felicitated the young gymnasts who brought laurels to the state in the Invitational Gymnastics Championship, at Alelang Hall, Lower Lachumiere, here on Saturday.

The championships held at Khuman Lampak Indoor stadium on August 19 and 20, organised by Manipur Gymnastics Parents Association saw Meghalaya gymnasts bag a silver and two bronze medal.

Josephine Isabel Warjri (under 17) bag a silver medal in the vaulting horse event. Meanwhile, Bakmenhun Shangpliang (under 12) won two bronze medals – Balancing Beam and Floor Exercise events.

The Meghalaya Gymnastics Association felicitated the participants – Sa-I-bakor K Tariang, Athilia Susngi, Wansaphi Bernadette Malngiang and Wansuk Mery Susngi – who represented the state in the championships.

This is the first time in the history of Meghalaya Gymnastics Association from the inception in 1997, that the gymnasts won laurels outside the state, and also

for the first time a former gymnasts from Meghalaya Lucy Mary Malngiang was selected to Judge in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and Aerobic gymnastics.