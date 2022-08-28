Sheen’s double strike sinks Nangkiew Irat

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 27: Ryntih SC got back to winning ways with a 2-0 result in their favour versus Nangkiew Irat in the 42nd match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at Third Ground, Polo, here on Saturday.

Sheen Sohktung (25’, 81’) produced a beautiful free-kick and converted a penalty to seal the match.

Coming into the fixture, Ryntih were just a point ahead of Nangkiew Irat (14 to 13) in fourth and fifth in the table respectively. In the first leg, Nangkiew Irat fought from two goals down to draw 2-2 on July 26.

As a result of this game, Ryntih move to 17 points but remain in fourth position, one point behind Langsning FC and Rangdajied United FC.

The match began slowly but picked up pace once Ryntih’s Bickyson Kharkongor came close when he hit the side of the net in the 21st minute. Sohktung’s free-kick was sublime, though, curling above and around the wall of Nangkiew Irat defenders to beat goalkeeper Bobbyson Nongtdu.

Sohktung used his favoured right foot for that but he went on to drag another attempt a few minutes later wide with his left boot.

Nangkiew Irat had more of the attacking possession in the first half but they were unable to make inroads into Ryntih’s defence, which was bolstered by the return of Dawanplielad Myrchiang in the back line. Fellow defender Derick Khongsit, after not having the best of outings against Malki SC in the last round, also performed better today, making Ryntih impenetrable.

At the back, Luckystar Lawai returned in goal and was called into action in the 55th minute when Shaibor Nongrum toed one towards him, with the goalie requiring two attempts to grab it.

A couple of firmer shots from Rapborlang Marwein and Damehun Syih went straight to the custodian and posed no trouble. However, Lawai did end up holding on to the ball for too long in the last minute of regulation time and that gave Nangkiew an indirect free-kick. Banshan Nongdhar struck the ball well but Lawai palmed it onto the bar. It stayed in play but Syih’s shot struck the upright.

Earlier, Andy Mawthoh won the penalty for Ryntih by taking the ball into the box with two defenders for company and drawing the foul. Sohktung was denied from the spot in a previous match but made no mistake this time, hitting it into the top corner of the net, out of reach of the diving Nongtdu, who had guessed the right way.

After bruising defeats to Shillong Lajong FC (5-0) and Malki SC (4-2), this was a very welcome victory for Ryntih. It also guarantees them safety from relegation, as they now have a big enough margin over Malki and Mawkhar SC.

The next SPL match will take place on Wednesday between Langsning FC and Shillong Lajong FC at the new kick-off time of 3:45PM. Langsning beat Lajong 1-0 in the reverse fixture on June 16.