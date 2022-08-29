Directive to fuel pumps, heads of departments

Tura, Aug 29: In continuation with the earlier order with regard to the night road blockade called by certain NGOs from August 29 to September 3, the District Magistrate, West Garo Hills Tura has issued the following directives directing all the petrol pumps not to sale petrol or diesel in Jerrycans (loose sale) till September 3.

Further, the order has directed all garage and workshop owners not to keep the tyres in open space, but to keep them inside garages, while a direction has also been given to all heads of departments to keep their official vehicles in safe custody within the campus or any other safe location, with specific instructions to the chowkidar to be vigilant during the proposed night road blockade.

This order extends to the entire West Garo Hills District and will come into force with immediate effect till September 3.